Seattle’s new convention center features $7.75M in local art

On this day, a week ahead of the ribbon-cutting, construction workers in yellow vests move in and around the building, still finalizing design details. Not all artworks are in place yet; they’ll continue to be installed over the coming months. But there’s enough art for a tour with Brunner, which we embark on just as the rain lets up.

On the public plaza, Wilbur-Sigo’s “Mowitch Man” now stands firmly footed in his base. The rain has awakened the fresh woodsy smell of the pine used as decking and platforms on the plaza, which will also function as outdoor seating for restaurants housed on the Convention Center’s street level. When all artworks are installed, it will also be home to four pieces by local Indigenous artists, all women.

Brunner, in collaboration with artists/curators Norie Sato and Asia Tail , envisioned the art on this public plaza as a visual form of land acknowledgment. “So there’s no doubt in your mind that we are on Indigenous land — the traditional territories of the Coast Salish people,” Brunner says.

These artworks, while disparate, all connect with their surroundings in various ways. Wilbur-Sigo’s “Mowitch Man” faces west, down Pine Street toward Elliott Bay. “We will always be the people of the water,” Wilbur-Sigo says. “Even living in a big city, having all these big buildings, we’re still people of the water — that’s what connects all of us.”

This theme returns in We Are All Connected, a series of sandstone boulders carved with contemporary petroglyphs of coyotes, stars, thunderbirds and spirits. Made from Northwest sandstone by local artist Malynn Foster (Squaxin Island and Skokomish Nations), who worked with both traditional and pneumatic hammers and chisels, the stone sculptures sit surrounded by native plants and a copse of shore pines in the brand-new landscaping.