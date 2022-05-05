Why Woodland Park Zoo is making more animal vaccinations 'voluntary'

The traditional way of giving animals medical care was basically subjugation — by netting and holding them down, or darting them if they’re large. “It’s like when you have to take your house cat to the vet and there’s a struggle to get them into their crate and they’re screaming the whole way,” says Rachel Salant, Woodland Park’s curator of behavioral husbandry and ambassador animals. The animals present danger to people and themselves when they flail in attempts to leave.

The fact that zoo professionals are able to hand-vaccinate and draw blood with awake, tolerant animals is already paying off medically, giving the zoo more continuous health data and allowing veterinarians to diagnose health problems at an earlier stage, Storms says. That includes Bumi, the male tiger, who has early stage kidney issues.

Storms says that many animals will continue to have periodic exams under anesthesia or restraint, but the more tools in a veterinarian’s toolbelt, the better.

And not every vulnerable animal has the option of getting a vaccine against every dangerous virus. The zoo is making contingency plans for future outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. Storms says there isn’t a vaccine against it available yet, and that it’s unlikely it will be available for zoo birds.

Zoo professionals have been investigating what they can do to help animals thrive in a zoo setting, Salant says. In addition to food, water and shelter, it turns out, control or perception of control over one’s outcomes and environment is a basic need, just as it is for people.

“No one has 100% choice in anything they do — you don’t, I don’t, animals in the wild don’t. But even increasing your perception of choice increases your well-being,” Salant says.

This training requires a mindset shift for keepers, says animal welfare scientist Dr. Bonnie Baird. “How we care for animals [is going] from doing things to them for their own good to doing things with them for our collective good,” she says.

The limitations of choice

Woodland Park Zoo press releases describe the vaccination as voluntary. But the vaccine expires quickly after being opened, and the zoo didn’t have unlimited time to train each animal. Given those constraints, all of the animals needing vaccinations ultimately received them regardless of whether they progressed far enough in injection training.

Salant says two maned wolves and a jaguar needed more time to learn how to do voluntary injections than the zoo was able to give them and Storms, the veterinarian, ended up giving them remote injections. Most of the animals received hand injections voluntarily, but a few were given “opportunistic” injections in close quarters. “It wasn’t completely voluntary, but it also wasn’t that coercive,” Storms, the veterinarian, says.

Determining whether animals can volunteer or give consent for anything, especially in zoos, can be very difficult, says Dr. Karen Emmerman, an independent scholar and part-time faculty member at the University of Washington’s philosophy department.

Consent implies understanding the thing being done to you and agreeing to its long-term risks, says Emmerman, who spends a lot of time thinking about animal captivity in sanctuary, as well as zoo settings, and has written moral arguments against zoos. It’s possible some animals have the ability to give consent, but she says it’s deeply questionable whether humans would actually pick up on it.

“Obviously we can't give them the information about the risks and benefits of vaccination that is an essential part of informed consent to medical treatment,” renowned author and ethicist Peter Singer, writes via email.