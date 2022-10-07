Immigrant Relief Fund opens long-delayed third round of aid

The Washington state Legislature approved $340 million in April 2021 to aid the state’s undocumented immigrants, who total around 275,000, in navigating the hardships brought on by COVID. The allocation made Washington a national leader in helping people whose immigration status disqualifies them from receiving unemployment benefits and stimulus payments.

This fund was a way to provide relief to undocumented people who faced many of the same challenges as Washingtonians with citizenship during the pandemic, but didn’t have the resources to navigate them, said State Rep. Timm Ormsby, chief budget writer for House Democrats.

However, long lag times stalled the third round of this funding. In a March Crosscut story about the delay, state officials said they hoped checks could go out between this month and December. Now, the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network, which is helping to support and manage the fund, expects funds to be distributed from December to January; hopeful recipients have until Nov. 14 to apply.

The country’s undocumented-immigrant population was hit hard during the pandemic for a myriad of reasons, including limited access to healthcare and their roles as essential workers in several industries, such as health and agriculture. Washington’s Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance representatives attributed the delay in distributing funds to these communities largely to the state’s Afghan refugee resettlement efforts. To some, the relief money’s slow rollout reflected a need for structural change.

Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, previously told Crosscut he hoped to see the money get to communities faster, and that the state’s refugee and immigrant assistance office may need additional staff on hand to manage sudden events like the resettlement push for Afghan refugees.

“It took time to get set up,” Barón said of the fund in a recent interview. “That delay obviously meant that people did not get assistance as early as we would have wanted.”

He viewed the holdup as a lesson in the importance of infrastructure, which he said can move the process along more quickly in the future.