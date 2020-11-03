Share your thoughts with us as a historic election unfolds

As we wait here in Washington state and across the country for ballots to be sorted, there’s a lot to think about. Sex education. Immigration. Policing. Climate change. Democracy itself. Oh, and the global pandemic, which is still happening.

You no doubt will be on a roller-coaster of thoughts and feelings this week about all of these issues, the candidates and the results. We want to hear those thoughts, and your community might, too.

Tell us how you’re feeling during this historic election, and we may publish your response next week, along with more of our favorites. The goal is to provide a space for our readers to reflect on this historic election, to create a snapshot we can look back on together in future election cycles.

Here are some questions to guide your thinking; answer one directly or speak to whatever else is on your mind.