ArtSEA: A colorful noodle spill on the streets of Seattle

There’s a soundtrack for this hopeful feeling, courtesy of True Loves, the Seattle funk and soul band whose second full-length album, Sunday Afternoon, comes out Friday with a release party streaming live from The Royal Room (May 28 at 7 p.m.). A supergroup of accomplished local jazz and blues musicians, the True Loves have crafted an irresistible collection of instrumental songs that ooze effortless cool.

I recommend the cruise-control slow jam of “Yard Byrds” for a lazy drive down Lake Washington Boulevard (partially closed this weekend for bikers, but you get the idea), followed by Motown-inspired groove “Did It Again” for a Seward Park picnic accompaniment. And then perhaps the make-a-clean-getaway rush of “Objects in Mirror” — for when you feel suddenly compelled to return to the safety and solitude of your pandemic hidey hole.

True Loves also released a new video for the album’s title track, filmed at the Rainier Arts Center (where Seattle’s first reentry into live, in-person theater is also happening outdoors this weekend). In addition to velvety horn harmonies and a beefy baritone sax solo, “Sunday Afternoon” presents a classic heist storyline with a Robin Hood twist: Band members break into a greedy corporate music exec’s mansion to reclaim their master tapes and grab stacks of cash, then pack up the pilfered dough in envelopes destined for “independent artists” and “local venues.” Talk about true love.

Independent musicians and music clubs could certainly use an envelope full of cash right now. But as Crosscut contributor Peter Johnson writes this week, even with anticipated federal funding from the Shuttered Venue Operator Grants, club owners say they’re still months out from opening for live music shows.