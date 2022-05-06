ArtSEA: Seattle’s Angela Garbes talks motherhood and labor in new book

Speaking of creative ecosystems, critters and creatures are lurking this May in a thicket of new Seattle art shows exploring the animal kingdom, the nature of the beast and the call of the wild.

Kicking off the animal theme is the quirky group show HUMAN/ANIMAL at AMcE Creative Arts (through June 12), which features 10 local and national artists exploring “what it is to be a human animal.” Highlights include surreal, ceramic statuettes by Debra Broz, who collects kitschy secondhand figurines, which she de- and re-constructs into animal-human hybrids, like three-dimensional exquisite corpse drawings. Also look out for 18th century-style “pannier” skirts made from deconstructed photos of bird plumage in Johanna Goodman’s collages; ethereal, allegorical watercolors by local artist Sarah Gordon; and lifelike bird paintings by Matt Adrian, who can boast of the most straightforward artist statement we’ve ever read: “Avian portraits. Non sequitur titles.”

And in the new group show Birds of a Feather: A Selection from Pacific Northwest Coast Mythology at Stonington Gallery (May 5-28), flying high in the sky are the eagles, ravens, hummingbirds and mythological thunderbirds on prints, carvings, glass sculptures and drums created by local Indigenous artists, including Preston Singletary, Jeffrey Veregge and Raven Skyriver. For many Northwest tribes, birds are symbols of hope and transformation and, the exhibit text announces, “often take on the form of spirit guides, reminding us to look to the future with hope or look within for strength.”

Seattle artist Stevie Shao is also looking to mythical motifs in a new show titled Animals That Hunt at Night. Consisting of wooden cutouts of a panther, hyena, dragon and other animals painted in her trademark neo-folk style, the show opens on First Thursday (May 5) at Gallery ERGO, a newish artist-owned gallery space on the lower level of Pike Place Market. “I’m drawn to using animals and plants in my work because of the types of folktales and motifs I grew up with as a Chinese American,” Shao told me. “This kind of suggestion that everything has an inherent value and that each being has a meaning.”

If you’re heading out to Pioneer Square for First Thursday, I’d like to put a few other shows on your radar:

< At the artist-run gallery SOIL, the promising group show Lo Segrados, Nuestros Cuentos (May 5-28) features work by artists Nico Inzarella, Christie Tirado and Scott Méxcal, each of whom approaches the themes of labor and immigration from a multitude of perspectives and materials.

< After a two-year pandemic hiatus, 4Culture’s gallery space is reopening, with a show by local artist Nate Clark. Titled Squinch, the show features Clark’s hand-tied nets and cedar constructions (through May 27).

< Local artist Hanako O'Leary opens her first solo show in Seattle, Izanami, at King Street Station (May 5-July 7). “It started as work about the right to abortion,” O’Leary writes. “Then it became about the distorted narratives and lack of female heroes in ancient folktales…. Ultimately my work is about feminine power.”