Things to do in Seattle this October

​Film festival fall

When All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice International Film festival this September, it was only the second time in the festival’s 79-year history that a documentary took home the prestigious prize. The film, by Oscar-winning director Laura Poitras, is a portrait of artist Nan Goldin and her fight against the Sacklers, the family behind the manufacturer of the opioid OxyContin (and to many, of the opioid crisis itself). Before its wider release later this fall, the film will screen during the second edition of SIFF DocFest (Oct. 6-13). Other highlights from the documentary film festival include features on the beloved television show Reading Rainbow (Butterfly in the Sky), an all-female expedition to the North Pole (Exposure) and the Lakota people's effort to reclaim their land (Lakota Nation vs. United States).

While there are a few intriguing documentary options at the Seattle Latino Film Festival (Oct. 7-15), the main movies bookending the festival are dramas: the Bolivian dramedy Gaspar (in its U.S. premiere) and the tense psychological drama Carajita, set in the Dominican Republic.

The Seattle Queer Film Festival (Oct. 13-23) is back as well, opening with the world premiere of WHAT THE FUNK?!, a locally produced documentary about Seattle’s new all-BIPOC burlesque festival . Also on view: short movies about queer friendship, a musical comedy and a slew of intriguing national and international documentaries. The festival ends on a sweet note with the Canadian coming-of-age film Golden Delicious. - MVS

This story is part of Crosscut’s 2022 Fall Arts Preview

Feminine (higher) power

Seattle artists Ann Leda Shapiro and Hanako O’Leary work in very different media — watercolor and ceramics, respectively — but their work hums with a similar mythological-feminist sensibility. They are also friends, who are now showing their work together for the first time in a duo show called Bodies of Land. In Shapiro’s sinuous new watercolors, roots spider out into bulging bellies of soil and branches stretch into the starry sky like dendrites under a microscope. In O’Leary’s sensuous ceramics, hands, middle fingers and horns (often attached to vulvas) rise up defiantly, as part of her Izanami series influenced by imagery of the Shinto goddess of life and death. O’Leary will also debut a new installation, titled Bakoku (or “Mother’s Country”), made from hundreds of shoji-paper origami vulvas O’Leary hand-stitched into a quilt. - MVS