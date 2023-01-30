Indigenous-led art collective yəhaw̓ buys land in Rainier Beach

Named after the Lushootseed word for “to proceed” or “move forward,” yəhaw̓ was born five years ago as an Indigenous-centered pop-up art project co-founded by local filmmaker/activist Tracy Rector (Seminole/Choctaw), artist/curator Asia Tail (a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and a second-generation urban Native) and Kahlon (who was born in Panjab and does not identify as Native American).

In March 2019, the team curated a groundbreaking opening exhibit at the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s then-new King Street Station featuring work by more than 200 Indigenous artists. Since then, the group — working from their respective homes across the region and occasional meet-ups at coffee shops and local cultural events — continued to organize pop-ups, community events and workshops both online and IRL across the region.

The desire for a home base was always there but became more urgent during the pandemic, Tail says. “Especially in the uncertainty of the pandemic, these moments where people were really reassessing what they needed and wanted and what was necessary for their own health and well-being, this idea of land and a place to really set down roots locally became more and more important,” she says.

On a recent visit to the property — which sits just north of the Kubota Garden — Tail, Kahlon and Kimberly Deriana, a local architect, artist and yəhaw̓ board member who is Mandan and Hidatsa, wade through a thicket of brambles and bushes. A clearing appears. Right there, protruding from the forest floor, is a 9-foot-wide brick water basin covered in moss and filled with rainwater and leaves.

“This would be cool for weaving — large-scale weaving,” Deriana says. To process cattail mats or dye certain materials, for example, you need a large bathing area, she explains. “Having this scale of a space to do things like that is really powerful — [especially] in an urban setting.”

In-situ weaving is just one of the many possibilities the team envisions for the space. They plan to clear up the brambles, restore the small creek that runs through the edge of the property and create a trail system surrounded by outdoor art installations.

The parcel is narrow but long, and much of it is woodland. Traversing it is a journey of venturing deeper and deeper into a jumble of big leaf maples, Douglas firs, cherry trees, sword ferns, nettles, thistles, bluegrass and overgrown hazel and laurel hedges. As the sound of cars makes way for birdsong and quiet, it feels like you’ve been transported into a secret wild garden far away from the city.