ArtSEA: How Wakanda’s Oscar-worthy blankets were made in Seattle

I recently spoke with Kim Kroeker, director of product development at Eighth Generation, about her role in bringing the blankets to life. Kroeker programmed Ruth Carter’s detailed digital designs into a high-tech knitting machine housed in Eighth Generation’s SoDo facility. She also did extensive testing to make sure all the blanket designs and colors had the Black Panther look and feel.

How were the blankets conceived?

Marvel came to us with designs created by Ruth [Carter] and her team. She wanted to convey a traditional African design with a technological look — almost like a circuit board. We worked with the team and had to adapt designs based on the knitting technology and what our machines can do.

Had you made anything like this before?

When we took on the project in 2020, we had just recently purchased the machine — and had only created scarves and baby blankets so far. This project forced us to figure out how to use the machines for large blankets — we had to innovate.

Was there much trial and error?

Yes, we did so much sampling to nail down the look and the weight! These are thick, very warm blankets — six pounds per blanket, which is basically a “weighted blanket.” For the longer blankets in the movie, we had to use a lighter weight because it would be way too heavy for the actors to move around.

Did the experience influence your Eighth Generation blankets?

We aren’t selling the Wakanda designs, but the aesthetic we developed is something we’re now using for our own Gold Label line of blankets. Marvel really helped us dial in what we wanted to produce. We’ll have a new limited edition blanket coming out in the fall.

Who do you think should win the Oscar for Best Costume Design?

Ruth Carter, of course! She designed a whole world. Her stuff is iconic.