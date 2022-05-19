WA food banks test innovations as food insecurity grows

At Alimentando al Pueblo, a food bank in Burien that’s focused on culturally relevant foods for south King County’s Latino community, director Roxana Pardo Garcia said there has been no decline in interest for the 100 boxes her team prepares each week. Alimentando creates three different styles of food boxes, each geared toward foods familiar to people from Mexico, Central America or the Caribbean — whether it’s guajillo chiles, masa and tomatillos or coconut milk and plantains.

“We’re always seeing a demand because other food banks aren’t providing the foods our communities are consuming,” Garcia said. “The more people find out about us, the more people we have show up.”

Taking lessons from the pandemic, food banks are moving away from the traditional model of offering grocery bags full of donated staples. such as rice, dried pasta and canned foods. Northwest Harvest now supplements traditional donations from individuals and grocers by purchasing foods that are essential in certain ethnic communities. At Northwest Harvest’s SoDo Community Market, which functions as a no-cost store where clients hand-select their own groceries, Reynolds noted that ingredients relevant to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, such as soy sauce, oyster sauce, bok choy and lemon grass, are popular.

“Just because people are economically disenfranchised doesn’t mean they are not deserving of the foods they like to eat,” Garcia said.

The ongoing supply chain crisis, food price inflation and rising fuel costs are also putting pressure on the state’s food bank system. Food Lifeline spends about $2 million per year on purchased food — whether it’s culturally relevant foods or fresh meat and produce — to supplement its donations. In particular, proteins are surging in price, Coleman said, noting that the cost of a truckload of chicken has more than doubled in the past year. Across the state, food prices rose 3.4% between 2020 and 2021, the highest jump in a decade, the UW report found.

Despite these pressures, Northwest Harvest and Food Lifeline report that donations continue to be strong, though they emphasize that the need is still critical.

Many food banks are also moving toward offering more fresh produce, which is costly to acquire and store.

Reynolds observed that a Northwest Harvest facility in Kent will be closing and shifting to a new location in Auburn that has more refrigerated storage space for fresh fruit and vegetables: “You're adding a lot of value to families and individuals who are looking to eat healthy,” he said.