10 things to do in Seattle

Pacific Northwest Ballet: Themes and Variations

What makes an individual unique? How does passion turn into treachery? And if Mikhail Baryshnikov said it was the most difficult ballet he’d ever danced, how well can anyone else expect to fare? Such are the questions, themes and variations addressed in this mixed bill, the final of PNB’s 2018-2019 season. The first meditation underlies Signature, the fast-paced ballet choreographed by PNB soloist Price Suddarth in 2015. The second comes into play in The Moor’s Pavane (1949), José Limón’s beloved take on Othello, in which the weight of gravity is as tangible as the weight of human tragedy. The last refers to Balanchine’s highly complicated Theme and Variation (1947), which, while daunting for dancers, is thoroughly thrilling for audiences. Also on the bill is Balanchine’s Tarantella (1964), based on an Italian folk dance, which in turn is based on the lore that doing this dance would expel a spider’s venom (or at least squash the bug via the multitude of quick little steps). No big questions raised in this one, other than how do those tambourines aid in the healing process? –B.D.

If you go: Pacific Northwest Ballet, May 31- June 9. ($37-$189)