Things to do in Seattle, Oct. 17- 23

Sankai Juku: Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land

When people think of butoh, they often call up images of white body paint and painfully slow movements. But did you know that it comes from “Anokoku-Buyuo,” which translates to “Dance of Darkness”? Initially, in post-World War II Japan, the dance form was meant to be a deliberately crude rebellion against Western and Japanese high art. Ushio Amagetsu founded his legendary butoh dance company, Sankai Juku, in 1978 to show the art form’s softer side. The group toured all over the world as it rose to dance world fame. Famously, during one of those performances in Seattle, in 1985, a rope holding a dancer hanging from a five-story building broke, killing the performer in a show originally meant to allegorize life and death. Perhaps fittingly, the group’s new show, Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land, is intended as a meditation on the cycles of the seasons, the circle of life and death and the passage of time. –M.V.S.