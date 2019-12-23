Crosscut’s 2019 in photos

I met Jan, left, and Melissa Elmer, right, during a Pink Pistols meetup at West Coast Armory in Bellevue on May 18. They came to the LGBTQ inclusive gun group to learn how to shoot their new gun for the first time. John Abbitt, center, took the couple under his wing for the afternoon, teaching them gun safety and building their confidence as shooters. Abbitt is a Pink Pistols regular and a lifelong gun user. I followed the Pink Pistols for several months this year and learned about the sense of acceptance and belonging that its members find in the group. Some of the members shared experiences about feeling they didn’t have a home in the LGBTQ community or the gun community, and they had found their place with Pink Pistols. This story opened my eyes, and I hope the eyes of others, to the different intersections of experiences queer gun owners have. Sometimes we have these preconceived notions of how members of different communities move through the world and this story, to me, was about how many different layers we all have — and how understanding those layers better can help us maybe have a little more compassion for each other.

–Dorothy Edwards