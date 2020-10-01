Editor’s Notebook: Bruce Lee and the art of flow

“Grassville” (choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa) is one of several new short dance films by Whim W’Him, which like all performance groups has had to make a serious pivot this year. After the cancellation of its stage shows, the company is creating beautifully produced films — all made in accordance with distancing guidelines — with dancer/filmmaker Quinn Wharton (known on YouTube for recreating movie scenes alone in his Brooklyn apartment, including Dirty Dancing with a lamp).

Whim W’Him founder Olivier Wevers told me the company had to completely rethink the way it approaches dance to reorient the focus from the proscenium to the camera lens. “We needed to go further, challenge ourselves out of our comfort zone,” he said. “By doing so it opened the door to many different possibilities that are not possible on stage.”

Rather than video recordings made as an afterthought to choreography, these films consider both art forms from the start. (You can watch them online with several payment options.) Wharton keeps the viewing experience crackling by moving with the dancers as he films. Locations play a starring role, whether under Interstate 5, along the Washington coast or inside an empty performance hall. The result is intimate and affecting.

In “Elsewhere” the dancers appear in some dystopian future, their heads encased in disturbing black-fabric tubes. For a moment, maybe only mentally, they escape to the beach and do somersaults on wet sand. It’s a good reminder during these fraught days to take a breath, dance around the block, put a houseplant on your head.