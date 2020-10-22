Civilizations crash, industries die out, political leadership slams from one side of the aisle to the other… and pandemics throw a monkey wrench into the works. If there’s one thing the past six months has taught us, it’s that it we’d better get good at improvising.

No one knows that better than jazz musicians, and as the Earshot Jazz Festival continues online (through Nov. 8), you have several opportunities to hear how the pros do it. Esteemed Northwest vocalist Johnaye Kendrick sings soothing standards as well as original compositions (Oct. 23, 7 p.m.); locally based Brazilian pianist Jovino Santos Neto jams with his Latin-Grammy-nominated quinteto (Oct. 24, 7 p.m.), and Seattle singer and keyboardist Marina Albero plays new music — on piano, psalterium and vibraphone — inspired by living through a global health crisis (Oct. 25, 7 p.m.)

Also timely: Seattle Modern Orchestra’s world premiere of local composer Tom Baker’s piece Simultaneously Solitary (relatable!), which lends improvisational techniques to the classical music sphere (online Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.).

The Fisherman’s Village Music Festival (streaming digitally Oct. 28-30) features performances and conversations with 12 local bands prerecorded under pandemic safety measures inside the historic Everett Theater. Among the offerings: Lady A (the jazz artist that pop country band Lady Antebellum sued for the use of the name earlier this year, when they realized “antebellum” wasn’t coming off well; having held the moniker for 30 years, she is countersuing); folk rockers the Moondoggies; the deliciously soulful sounds of the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio; and the blues-infused rock of The Black Tones.

One last suggestion: On the heels of tonight’s presidential debate, regain your balance by tuning into Seattle Symphony Orchestra for the livestreamed performance of Vivaldi’s masterpiece, The Four Seasons (Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.), a timeless meditation on change, change, change.