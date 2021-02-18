ArtSea: How an NYC story resonates with Seattle artists

Shot in beautiful black and white (by cinematographer Eric Branco) with an old-school indie vibe, the largely autobiographical story follows struggling playwright “Radha,” who is on the brink of 40 and feeling creatively stymied. Having won a big “30 Under 30” award years before, she can’t find anyone to produce her work. Especially frustrating: the knowledge that if she were just willing to write what she calls “poverty porn” (aka “eroticism of Black pain”), she could be the well-paid darling of the wealthy white downtown theater crowd.

Interestingly, local Intiman Theatre is hosting a conversation on this very topic on Tuesday: Black Theatre Beyond the Politics of Representation (Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Free), with Intiman board Chair Jasmine Jamillah Mahmoud, playwright Wind Dell Woods and Black-drama scholar Stacie McCormick. At issue: “How Blackness gets to be represented on stage.”

Paralyzed by the conundrum (and the death of her artist mother), Radha opts out and tries her hand at doing hip-hop “from the 40-year-old woman’s point of view.” What sounds like a gimmick turns out to be an authentic way for Radha to rediscover herself. It’s all understatedly, charmingly played by Blank, who has perfect comic timing and star magnetism.

In addition to being a totally enjoyable watch, the film made me think of all the Seattle artists, particularly playwrights and screenwriters of color, striving to create work that reflects their voices (and pays their bills), whether they are telling their own stories or those of others.