Five art shows to see as Seattle-area museums reopen

No, you’re not having déjà vu: Seattle-area museums are indeed opening up again, following Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that the Puget Sound region could move into Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Recovery” plan. (More Washington regions, and thus museums, got the green light last week as well.)

The mood? Cautiously optimistic — emphasis on cautiously. Museums, along with other cultural organizations, got whiplashed last year when, after closing in March, then briefly reopening in September, they had to close again in November. Some museums, like the Seattle Art Museum, had installed exhibitions (such as Barbara Earl Thomas’ The Geography of Innocence) that had to close before they even officially opened, and many other exhibitions across the region were open for a few days or weeks. Now, those ghost exhibits — having waited in the wings for all this time — will finally get a well-deserved audience, as museums reopen at 25% capacity this month and next.

There are tons of new fare, too, including a piercing solo show by beloved poet and multidisciplinary artist Anastacia-Reneé at the Frye Art Museum (which reopened last week), a historic Jacob Lawrence exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum (reopening March 5) and a moving show about diaspora and belonging at the Wing Luke (back open March 5). Nothing is certain in this life and certainly not during our COVID-era, so if you feel safe: mask up and take your chance, in case the window — and museum doors — closes again.