ArtSEA: Saving the historic Weyerhaeuser campus from development

Another cool thing about the new Mars mission: We can hear what it sounds like on the surface. NASA is sharing audio clips from Perseverance, and while the first one is perhaps less than revelatory — a few gusts of wind thrumming against the microphone — it’s nonetheless captivating to hear the far-flung soundscape.

Among the closer-flung sonic landscapes worth bending your ear toward this week:

The U.S. premiere of up-and-coming composer Hannah Kendall’s Kanashibari (Seattle Symphony Orchestra livestream Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., online through March 4). The New York City musician based this piece on the physical phenomenon of sleep paralysis — and the fight to get your body to align with your mind in times of stress. “I found it interesting that most automatically associate sleep with being calm and restful,” she writes on Soundcloud, “when in fact it is often a disturbed experience for many of us.”

This Land is the expressive new album from brass quintet The Westerlies (who, like the wind, moved from Seattle to New York). These phenomenal young musicians create walls of soft sound with stacked rounds and intertwining lines. Here, the group teams up with vocalist Theo Bleckmann on fresh new arrangements of old protest songs, including Woody Guthrie’s “Tear the Fascists Down” and a haunting version of the 1970s “Look for the Union Label” jingle.

And finally (tonight!), a streaming music event from Keep Music Live, the local folks working to keep struggling music venues afloat . This installment of the “ Green Room Sessions ” celebrates Black History Month via local talent, including Sir Mix-A-Lot, Eva Walker of The Black Tones, Adra Boo, T.S The Solution and Benjamin Hunter (Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Free, with donations encouraged).

While music concerts may still be virtual for a time, they can still transport us out of our homes and into other realms.