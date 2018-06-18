Crosscut and KCTS 9 win 15 awards
It was one rewarding award season for the reporters, editors, producers and photographers at Crosscut and KCTS 9. The recognition came for their work doing what great journalism does: It critiqued power and celebrated art. It found hope in our blighted past. It chronicled the drama of this turbulent political moment. It informed voters.
And it made us deeply reconsider our relationship to . . . oysters?
Last night, at the Society of Professional Journalists’ Northwest Excellence in Journalism awards ceremony in Capitol Hill, managing editor Florangela Davila won a first-place prize for her profile of the versatile and wildly talented local theater director, Malika Oyetimein. Longtime columnist Knute Berger was recognized for a series of wide-ranging columns that mourned a Seattle past, implored our hometown e-commerce giant to do more, and grappled eloquently with the legacy of Japanese-American incarceration. Writers David Kroman and Lilly Fowler took home gold in the category of Social Issues Reporting for their compelling story on a Black Muslim Ph.D. student at the University of Washington, who was, unbeknownst to him, targeted as a security risk by the federal government (They are also finalists in the National Religion Reporting Awards for this story). And photographer Matt McKnight won big for his poignant photo essay charting the short and influential tenure of City Councilmember Kirsten Harris-Talley. Producer Joseph Liu, along with editors, received a digital innovation award for their work on an interactive guide — complete with videos, a quiz and a full ballot recap — to the 2017 election.
Contributors Karen Ducey and Glenn Nelson also scored big wins for Crosscut. A full list of awardees and their prize-winning journalism can be found below.
But wait, there’s more!
At the 55th Northwest Regional Emmy® Awards Ceremony earlier this month, former KCTS 9 producer Ken Christensen took home two Emmys for his story on the TransMountain oil pipeline and his viral video on microplastics in shellfish. Producer Aileen Imperial snagged an Emmy, too, for her moving portrait of a formerly-incarcerated Japanese American who graduated from high school at the age of 92.
The praise arrives at a time of intense and exciting change for the newsroom. Cascade Public Media, our mother company, has recently committed to expanding our newsroom, which in the coming year will house fully-blown multimedia teams covering news and politics, arts and culture and science and the environment. We’re excited for the great work that’s ahead, and we’re glad to have you with us, every step of the way.
To all the winners: congratulations!
2017 Excellence in Journalism Awards, SPJ Western Washington:
Arts & Entertainment
Winner: Black, female and making theater. And she’s damn good at it by Florangela Davila
Column
Winner: One last 'dark-on-dark' in old Seattle, Alexa, fix Seattle, and Mossback in the Wild West: celluloid and a concentration camp by Knute Berger
Editorial & Commentary
Winner: A $70 barrier to equity at national parks by Glenn Nelson
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner: Seattleites go to Trump Country by Knute Berger
Social Issues Reporting
Winner: Why am I a threat? By David Kroman and Lilly Fowler
Photo essay
Winner: The 51-day City Council member by Matt McKnight
Digital Innovation
Winner: Election Guide 2017 by Joseph Liu, Cambria Roth, Joe Copeland, and Mason Bryan
Spot News Reporting
Runner up: ‘Patriots’ meet massive Seattle backlash after Charlottesville violence by David Kroman and Lilly Fowler
Portrait Photography
Runner up: Studying for U.S. Citizenship one stitch at a time by Karen Ducey
2018 Northwest Regional Emmy® Award Winners:
Informational/Instructional — Feature/Segment
“What is the TransMountain Oil Pipeline?”
Ken Christensen – Associate Producer, EarthFix
Historic/Cultural — Feature/Segment
“Graduating at 92: One Woman’s Journey Through a U.S. Japanese Incarceration Camp”
Aileen Imperial – Producer/Photographer
Aly Chu – Illustrator
Amy Mahardy – Editor
Resti Bagcal – Photographer
Health/Science — Feature/Segment
“How Much Plastic Do You Want in Your Oysters and Clams?”
Ken Christensen — Associate Producer, EarthFix
Promotion — Program — Single Spot
“Our Vietnam Voices: Vince’s Story”
Charles Costanza – Producer/Writer
Jeremy Cropf – Executive Producer/Writer
Eric Pato – Animator
Madeleine Pisaneschi – Animator
Resti Bagcal – Photographer
Documentary — Topical
Reel NW, “Someone Like Me”
Bryan Tucker — Producer
Cascade Public Media was also awarded with a Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach for “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.”
Kelsey Tomascheski – Director of Marketing and Communications
Jeremy Cropf – Creative Services Director
Michael McClinton – Producer
Rob Dunlop – President/CEO
Resti Bagcal – Production Tech
Madeleine Pisaneschi – Graphic Designer
Vicki Ferguson
Bill Kight
Lisa Moore