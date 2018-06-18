Crosscut and KCTS 9 win 15 awards

It was one rewarding award season for the reporters, editors, producers and photographers at Crosscut and KCTS 9. The recognition came for their work doing what great journalism does: It critiqued power and celebrated art. It found hope in our blighted past. It chronicled the drama of this turbulent political moment. It informed voters.



And it made us deeply reconsider our relationship to . . . oysters?



Last night, at the Society of Professional Journalists’ Northwest Excellence in Journalism awards ceremony in Capitol Hill, managing editor Florangela Davila won a first-place prize for her profile of the versatile and wildly talented local theater director, Malika Oyetimein. Longtime columnist Knute Berger was recognized for a series of wide-ranging columns that mourned a Seattle past, implored our hometown e-commerce giant to do more, and grappled eloquently with the legacy of Japanese-American incarceration. Writers David Kroman and Lilly Fowler took home gold in the category of Social Issues Reporting for their compelling story on a Black Muslim Ph.D. student at the University of Washington, who was, unbeknownst to him, targeted as a security risk by the federal government (They are also finalists in the National Religion Reporting Awards for this story). And photographer Matt McKnight won big for his poignant photo essay charting the short and influential tenure of City Councilmember Kirsten Harris-Talley. Producer Joseph Liu, along with editors, received a digital innovation award for their work on an interactive guide — complete with videos, a quiz and a full ballot recap — to the 2017 election.



Contributors Karen Ducey and Glenn Nelson also scored big wins for Crosscut. A full list of awardees and their prize-winning journalism can be found below.



But wait, there’s more!

KCTS 9 team members Aileen Imperial, Amy Mahardy and Resti Bagcal at the 55th NW Regional Emmy® Awards.



At the 55th Northwest Regional Emmy® Awards Ceremony earlier this month, former KCTS 9 producer Ken Christensen took home two Emmys for his story on the TransMountain oil pipeline and his viral video on microplastics in shellfish. Producer Aileen Imperial snagged an Emmy, too, for her moving portrait of a formerly-incarcerated Japanese American who graduated from high school at the age of 92.



The praise arrives at a time of intense and exciting change for the newsroom. Cascade Public Media, our mother company, has recently committed to expanding our newsroom, which in the coming year will house fully-blown multimedia teams covering news and politics, arts and culture and science and the environment. We’re excited for the great work that’s ahead, and we’re glad to have you with us, every step of the way.



To all the winners: congratulations!





2017 Excellence in Journalism Awards, SPJ Western Washington:



Arts & Entertainment

Winner: Black, female and making theater. And she’s damn good at it by Florangela Davila



Column

Winner: One last 'dark-on-dark' in old Seattle, Alexa, fix Seattle, and Mossback in the Wild West: celluloid and a concentration camp by Knute Berger



Editorial & Commentary

Winner: A $70 barrier to equity at national parks by Glenn Nelson



Government and Politics Reporting

Winner: Seattleites go to Trump Country by Knute Berger



Social Issues Reporting

Winner: Why am I a threat? By David Kroman and Lilly Fowler



Photo essay

Winner: The 51-day City Council member by Matt McKnight



Digital Innovation

Winner: Election Guide 2017 by Joseph Liu, Cambria Roth, Joe Copeland, and Mason Bryan



Spot News Reporting

Runner up: ‘Patriots’ meet massive Seattle backlash after Charlottesville violence by David Kroman and Lilly Fowler



Portrait Photography

Runner up: Studying for U.S. Citizenship one stitch at a time by Karen Ducey





2018 Northwest Regional Emmy® Award Winners:



Informational/Instructional — Feature/Segment

“What is the TransMountain Oil Pipeline?”

Ken Christensen – Associate Producer, EarthFix

Historic/Cultural — Feature/Segment

“Graduating at 92: One Woman’s Journey Through a U.S. Japanese Incarceration Camp”

Aileen Imperial – Producer/Photographer

Aly Chu – Illustrator

Amy Mahardy – Editor

Resti Bagcal – Photographer

Health/Science — Feature/Segment

“How Much Plastic Do You Want in Your Oysters and Clams?”

Ken Christensen — Associate Producer, EarthFix

Promotion — Program — Single Spot

“Our Vietnam Voices: Vince’s Story”

Charles Costanza – Producer/Writer

Jeremy Cropf – Executive Producer/Writer

Eric Pato – Animator

Madeleine Pisaneschi – Animator

Resti Bagcal – Photographer

Documentary — Topical

Reel NW, “Someone Like Me”

Bryan Tucker — Producer



Cascade Public Media was also awarded with a Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach for “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.”

Kelsey Tomascheski – Director of Marketing and Communications

Jeremy Cropf – Creative Services Director

Michael McClinton – Producer

Rob Dunlop – President/CEO

Resti Bagcal – Production Tech

Madeleine Pisaneschi – Graphic Designer

Vicki Ferguson

Bill Kight

Lisa Moore