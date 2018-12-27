The best of Mossback, 2018

Knute Berger knows Seattle. And he's been following all of its changes.

Crosscut's longtime columnist — we call him our Mossback columnist, a reference to the damp forests of the western half of the state — had quite a year, writing about everything from local elections, urbanism and one of the saddest parts of the Northwest's history, the legacy of Nazi and overtly White supremacist thinking.

Ever since the 2016 elections underlined the vast differences in thinking about Donald Trump around the Northwest, Berger has made extra efforts to get outside the Blue Bubble that is Seattle. His writings this year spread from Astoria on the Oregon side of the Columbia River — where he and photographer Matt M. McKnight spent several days — to British Columbia's remote Haida Gwaii.

We collected some of his best columns of the year, along with some of the best moments from Mossback's Northwest episodes.