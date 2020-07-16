Editor’s Notebook: Whales that swim underground

I was stopping in only for a minute, but walking into the empty newsroom, I experienced a bit of a time warp. Was I just there yesterday, or had it been years? This is one of the strange effects of the coronavirus restrictions: the blurry sensation that time is passing differently... or not passing at all.

One of the things I’ve missed about working at Seattle Center is the history embedded in the campus, the lingering reminders of the 1962 World’s Fair, which was all about the future. I loved walking around at lunchtime and seeing vestiges of the past — the stories of which are still unfolding in the present — from the Space Needle (was its iconic shape inspired by a Black Seattle dancer?) to the ill-fated Mercer Arena gargoyles (whose long history ended in a dumpster). All the stories that are still unreeling remind me that so many other stories have been forgotten.

On my recent visit, I took a stroll through my old stomping grounds. While it was disheartening to see so many arts venues closed because of COVID-19 precautions (McCaw Hall, SIFF Film Center, Vera Project, Cornish Playhouse, KEXP Gathering Space), I must admit it was nice not having to contend with summer crowds. I lingered over some of my favorite public artworks, such as “Typewriter Eraser, Scale X” (1999), by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, an homage to technologies past.

The piece appears to tilt at the wind, pushing forward to erase everything in its path. My grandmother had one of these rolling erasers, and I remember as a kid being fascinated by the little editing tool and its self-contained brush. Decades later, I showed my much younger half-sister the sculpture in Seattle; she thought it was a pizza slicer. The meaning fades with each generation.