I miss the simple pleasure of sitting in a room full of book nerds, listening to other book nerds read aloud. But a literary reading is an arts event that works pretty well in cyberspace. For one thing, we can see the reader’s facial expressions up close, which isn’t always possible at crowded venues. And my favorite silver lining is the glimpse we sometimes get into writers’ homes. Do they have plants? What’s tacked to the wall? Are books shelved neatly or piled willy-nilly?

This week offers plenty of chances to peek inside the natural habitats of writers, and something for every pandemic mood.

Fiction > Tommy Orange is the author of the gripping novel There There, an unforgettable story of urban Native culture, which is also this year’s Seattle Reads selection. (I loved this book!) He’s joined by Christina Roberts, director of the Indigenous Peoples Institute at Seattle University. (Seattle Public Library; Oct. 17, 7 p.m.)

Rock ‘n’ Roll > British music biographer Philip Norman shares insights from his new book, Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix. (Town Hall Seattle, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.) And if you’re a fan of the Seattle-raised rock legend, see also music writer Charles Cross’s argument for naming the West Seattle Bridge for Hendrix.