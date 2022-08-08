Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus

Pittard has had to resort to “emergency fundraising” multiple times these past years. When debt started stacking up and rent didn’t seem feasible, Pittard would ask their social media community to pitch in via Venmo, PayPal or Cash App.

Surviving in Seattle as a full-time musician has been difficult for a decade, Pittard says, and they don’t know how much longer they can hold out. They point to musician friends who have gone into tech or real estate to pay the bills, others who have left for the promise of more music gigs in New York or New Orleans. “It’s becoming increasingly a question of: Would I have to leave my profession and my body of work in order to stay here, or would I have to leave in order to continue to pursue my body of work?”

A newly published report says Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector may experience a significant exodus in the next few years, as arts and culture workers — especially younger workers — are considering leaving the sector or the region.

Through a survey conducted this past spring, the Puget Sound Regional Council (an association of local governments and state agencies that helps plan the region’s future growth, transportation and economic development) gathered input from 299 people who work in arts and culture. Some were independent artists, curators and performers, others worked in ticketing or administration of local nonprofits, and many of them had a second job to pay the bills.

Roughly a third of respondents indicated they were thinking about leaving the sector, and 4 in 10 respondents said they were considering a change in job or location within the next year. Younger respondents were more likely to be considering leaving the sector: 41% of respondents between the ages of 25 and 34 said they were at least somewhat considering an exit in the next year. Among the main reasons: Wages in the sector are low, and the cost of living in the region is high — and increasing.

“It’s the rent. It’s the cost of living. We can’t survive even WITH stable jobs,” one respondent said in the survey. “I am on the verge of being forced out due to high rents,” another wrote. One simply said: “It’s miserable.”