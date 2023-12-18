A review of 2023’s WA worker safety, COVID relief investigations

The Investigations Desk published more than 40 stories this year in its WA Recovery Watch , WA Workplace Watch and other projects. We worked with our colleagues at Crosscut Now and Crosscut Reports to share that reporting with viewers and podcast listeners.

As a statewide reporting team, we continued to seek stories in which we could drive accountability coverage for rural news deserts or underrepresented communities. Our work also remains free to read and republish . Numerous news organizations across the state shared our reporting with their readers and viewers this year, while other outlets cited our investigations or used data we collected to help tell stories about their own communities.

We believe public interest journalism should empower readers to learn about and engage with their local communities. As part of that mission, we expanded and updated our Follow the Funds reader guide with new local data on federal COVID-19 relief programs. We also launched our Check Your Work guide , where readers can find public tools for searching company safety records, wage violations and labor practice complaints.

Thank you to the readers, sources and fellow journalists who helped support and enrich our coverage this year. Before we step into the next one, here’s a look at some of our biggest and most impactful reporting of 2023.