Impact Report | 2023 was a year of experiments, change

1. Impactful journalism from the Pacific to the Palouse

From public policy to civic action, some of our coverage in 2023 influenced tangible change. A number of stories exemplified how journalism can go beyond the headlines.

Crosscut reporter Joe O'Sullivan of Crosscut and McClatchy reporter Shauna Sowersby continued their coverage on government officials’ use of legislative privilege to keep records from the public. This included nine stories in 2023 that featured public records obtained by Crosscut and McClatchy. Following the coverage, the Washington Legislature changed its policy on legislative privilege, moving to an “opt-in” policy to shield records rather than the “opt-out” method under which records were being blacked out without legislators’ agreement.

The reporting by O’Sullivan and Sowersby illuminated secretive government practices that resulted in a handful of lawsuits, one which led to a settlement against the Legislature and one by the Washington Coalition for Open Government and advocate Jamie Nixon for violating the Public Disclosure Act. But the practice isn’t new – a February story exposed how the Legislature has spent more than 15 years trying to consolidate its power to sidestep government transparency.

Reporters across the Crosscut newsroom focused on housing affordability and homelessness this past year. Central Washington reporter Mai Hoang dug into efforts to house people in Yakima and Spokane and took a look at housing affordability that shone a light on how much rental costs have increased statewide . Seattle city reporter Josh Cohen looked at changing housing policy, and in his deep dive on Downtown Seattle explored the question of whether empty office space could be converted into housing . Indigenous Affairs reporter Luna Reyna exposed housing issues in Indigenous communities in a series of stories, including a Samish housing project in Anacortes.