2023: Photos of the year

Alongside our Washington Recovery Watch and Investigations teams, we dug deep and followed the money, tracing the effects of millions in state and federal pandemic relief funds dispersed across the state. We also documented the ways people have banded together to improve their circumstances, from unionizing Starbucks employees to mobile home park residents who are teaming up to fight economic eviction.

We witnessed the triumphs of those who pushed themselves to achieve hard-won goals: a cyclist who biked every street in Seattle. The long-awaited introduction of Seattle’s first official Dykes on Bikes chapter. A group of burned-out nurses who made the leap to new careers.

In the arts world, we gave you glimpses into a few of Seattle’s numerous dance groups, from the Pacific Northwest Ballet to Dance Church. And we debuted our second season of Black Arts Legacies with a new collection of 15 celebrated artists.

It was a year of change and uncertainty for the Crosscut staff as well due to staffing changes that required us to rely even more on our talented roster of contributing photographers. Staff photographer Amanda Snyder shifted to our video team, but not before completing her final photo project, an intimate look into the lives of incarcerated mothers in Washington’s unique Residential Parenting Program, where pregnant inmates can stay with their babies in a special unit.

These are the photos that stuck with us from the stories that defined our year.