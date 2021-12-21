Year in review: 10 Seattle artworks that exemplify 2021

COVID-19 losses: ‘Reality Check,’ Baso Fibonacci

Earlier this month, the U.S. reached another tragic benchmark: Coronavirus deaths in the country surpassed 800,000. And now omicron is on the rise. Over the past year, various artists have tried to make sense of the pandemic’s inconceivable toll with flags, red felt roses, a quilt, lanterns and paper cranes.

But local artist Baso Fibonacci zeroed in on the faces of COVID, creating portraits of those we’ve lost. “I felt like the figure[s] you read about were so abstract,” says Fibonacci, who painted 20 portraits of local people who died during the pandemic in a series titled Reality Check. “The point of the paintings was to try and humanize the very real people who died from this illness,” he says. (The paintings are on view in South Lake Union until February).

Similarly, longtime Northwest artist Ries Niemi is at work on his Mute Project, a series of portraits of international musicians who have died from the virus — including John Prine, Manu Dibango and many lesser-known artists. Using a machine to embroider likenesses on handmade paper, Niemi began the series in April 2020 and has finished more than 130 portraits. But he notes that he still has “a list of probably 50 yet to do, with more being added all the time.”